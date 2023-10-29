Sunday, October 29, 2023
     
Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Internet, cellular services being slowly restored in Gaza as war continues

Israel-Hamas War LIVE: As the war continues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and shared concerns regarding terrorism and loss of civilian lives. They agreed on the early restoration of stability and the facilitation of humanitarian assistance.

Aveek Banerjee Gaza Published on: October 29, 2023 10:43 IST
Israel has stepped up airstrikes on the Gaza Strip ahead of
Image Source : AP Israel has stepped up airstrikes on the Gaza Strip ahead of a full-fledged ground attack.

Israel-Hamas War: As the Israel-Hamas war has entered its 23rd day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the military has advanced into the 'second stage' of the conflict by sending ground forces into Gaza. He rejected calls for a ceasefire, despite international pressure, and said that his country was determined to bring back the over 200 hostages captured by Hamas militants during their brutal attack on October 7.

This comes after the Gaza Strip plunged into a near-blackout of information with internet and communications knocked out as Israeli forces stepped up bombardment and artillery strikes. Over 7,000 people have been killed in the relentless Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, and death count of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has reached 110.

Scroll down for all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war.

 

Live updates :Israel-Hamas War (October 29)

  Oct 29, 2023 10:37 AM (IST)

    Internet connectivity being slowly restored in Gaza

