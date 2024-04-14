Sunday, April 14, 2024
     
Israel claims Hamas rejects hostages deal, PM Netanyahu warns to attack Gaza 'with full force'

According to PM Netanyahu, the rejection of the proposals showed that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, did not want a deal and was trying to exploit tensions with Iran and bring about a regional escalation of the conflict.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Jerusalem Updated on: April 14, 2024 10:40 IST
Israeli protestors demonstrating against their own government for the early release of hostages
Image Source : AP Israeli protestors demonstrating against their own government for the early release of hostages

Jerusalem: Amid the spiralling situation in the Middle East, Hamas has rejected the latest proposal for a deal to return Israeli hostages and Israel will continue to pursue its objectives in Gaza "with full force", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement. The statement said that the rejection of the proposals showed that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, did not want a deal and was trying to exploit tensions with Iran and bring about a regional escalation of the conflict.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.

