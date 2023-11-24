Ireland PM condemns violent protests after 34 arrested following knife attack in Dublin

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar speaking on the Dublin knife attack.

As chaos broke out on the streets of the Irish capital Dublin after a knife attack that injured three children, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar condemned the anti-immigrant protesters and said that they wanted to create chaos rather than protect their people.

"These criminals did not do what they did because they love Ireland, they did not do what they did because they wanted to protect Irish people, they did not do it out of any sense of patriotism, however warped. They did so because they're filled with hate, they love violence, they love chaos, and they love causing pain to others,” Varadkar told reporters on Friday.

Varadkar's remarks came after a mob took to the streets chanting anti-immigration slogans like 'Ireland is full' and 'Ireland for the Irish', while looting shops, setting vehicles ablaze and clashing with the police after rumours emerged that a foreign national was behind the stabbing incident.

The Irish PM also promised to strengthen the country's hate speech laws, reported Euronews. "To all those cowardly champions of Ireland who took to the streets of Dublin last night, let me say one thing: ask your sisters, ask your friends, ask everyone you know what they fear most on our streets. They're afraid of you, afraid of your anger and your rage, afraid of your violence, your hate and how you blame others for your problems," he added.

Chaos in Dublin

More than 400 officers were involved in controlling the car as violent protesters threw pyrotechnics, bottles and rocks at riot police. A cordon was set up around the Irish Parliament building, Leinster House, and mounted officers were dispatched to nearby Grafton Street.

Commissioner Drew Harris, the head of the Irish national police force, said that one officer was seriously injured in clashes with rioters, some of whom were armed with metal bars and covering their faces.

"We have a complete lunatic hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology, and also then this disruptive tendency engaged in serious violence," he said, additionally calling for “calm heads” and warning against misinformation. Meanwhile, the police and political leaders have called for calm and warned against misinformation over the attack.

What happened?

Clashes broke out hours after the knife assault outside the Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire school in Dublin at about 1:30 pm (local time) on Thursday, in which at least five people were injured. According to the police, a five-year-old girl, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s received severe injuries, and the girl is receiving emergency medical treatment.

According to the Guardian, a five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl were treated for less serious injuries. The boy was discharged from the hospital. The alleged assailant was tackled by witnesses and was hospitalised in serious condition. The Irish police have ruled out a terrorist attack, although Harris said that it was too soon to ascribe a motive.

However, chaos soon erupted as rioters smashed shops and looted stores. Reports said that all public transport in the city -- trams and buses -- was suspended and many firms have urged their staff to work from home on Friday.

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that the chaotic scenes were "intolerable" and that a "thuggish and manipulative element must not be allowed to use an appalling tragedy to wreak havoc". "The horrific attack today in Dublin city centre was an appalling crime that has shocked us all. However, the scenes we are witnessing this evening in our city centre cannot and will not be tolerated," McEntee said.

Irish president, Michael D Higgins, expressed his sympathies for the children injured in the attack. "This appalling incident is a matter for the Gardaí and that it would be used or abused by groups with an agenda that attacks the principle of social inclusion is reprehensible and deserves condemnation by all those who believe in the rule of law and democracy," he added.

Irish police force Garda Síochána earlier noted that there was an exponential increase in far-right anti-immigrant protests in the country. There were 307 anti-migrant protests in 2022, and 64 this year till March.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Ireland: Protesters clash with police, torch vehicles following knife attack near school in Dublin

Latest World News