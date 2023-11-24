Ireland: Protesters clash with police, torch vehicles following knife attack near school in Dublin

Follow us on Image Source : AP Violent clashes had broken out in central Dublin on Thursday.

Violent clashes broke out in central Dublin in Ireland, with protesters and rioters clashing with police on Thursday evening (local time). The incident occurred following a knife assault earlier in the day that injured five people, including three children. According to the media reports, protesters attacked the state police personnel and also set ablaze vehicles.

The chaos occurred on O'Connell Street and Parnell Square East, where the rioters were said to have hurled pyrotechnics and bottles at cops. A number of police vehicles and a tram were damaged during the disorder, while a bus and car were also set on fire on the city's O'Connell Bridge.

High security in Dublin city

Police said over 400 officers including many in riot gear, were deployed in Dublin city centre to contain the unrest. They said a police cordon was also set up around the Irish Parliament building, Leinster House, and officers from the Mounted Support Unit were in nearby Grafton Street.

Shop windows were smashed and a Foot Locker store was looted. According to reports, all public transport in the city -- trams and buses -- was suspended and many firms have urged their staff to work from home on Friday.

Authorities called for calm

"We have a complete lunatic hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology, and also then this disruptive tendency engaged in serious violence," said Ireland's top police officer, Drew Harris. Meanwhile, the police and political leaders have called for calm and warned against misinformation over the attack.

It should be mentioned here that clashes broke out hours after the knife assault outside a school in Dublin at about 1:30 pm (local time) on Thursday. A 5-year-old child has been undergoing emergency medical treatment in a hospital. A woman and two children also sustained injuries. A 6-year-old girl had less serious injuries, while a boy was discharged from the hospital, according to officials. According to media reports, Irish police said they weren't treating the case as terror-related.

(With inputs from agencies)

