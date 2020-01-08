World thinks Donald Trump can't handle global affairs well, says poll

Image Source : AP US President Donald Trump seems to have a lot on his hands right now

As the United States of America and Iran cross swords, there seems to be increasing discomfort on a global level about US President Donald Trump's handling of world affairs. A poll done by Pew Research Center has revealed that majority of people in many of 33 nations surveyed disapprove Trump's policies. Those surveyed expressed their disapproval of Trump's decision to withdraw US from nuclear deal with Iran.

Donald Trump's decision to conduct a drone strike against Iranian top commander Qasem Soleimani has created tension in the Middle East. After the drone strike, it was widely perceived globally that the US did not have an immediate reason to take such a big step.

People who participated in the poll conducted by Pew Research Center were not happy with Donald Trump's policies such as slapping tariffs on imported goods as a way to gain leverage in trade disputes, withdrawing from international climate change agreements, building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and putting tougher restrictions on immigration to the U.S.

Sentiment against Trump is common across Western Europe, where roughly 75% or more of people in Germany, Sweden, France, Spain and the Netherlands lack confidence in the U.S. leader.

That feeling runs even deeper in Mexico, where 89% have no confidence in Trump, who has made Mexicans the target of his barbs and anti-immigration policies like the border wall.

What's more, Pew Research Center had conducted the poll before USA carried out drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani. It is also possible that the disapproval rating of Trump may have slipped further.

Iran struck back at the United States early on Wednesday for killing its most powerful military commander, firing a barrage of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house American troops in what the Iranian supreme leader said was a “slap” against America's military presence in the region.

The retaliation is another dangerous escalation that could draw the region deeper into turmoil, despite insistence by Washington and Tehran that neither side wants war. U.S. and Iraqi officials said there were no casualties among their forces.

