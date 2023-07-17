Iran's 'morality police' returns to ensure compliance with hijab laws as crackdown on women intensifies

Follow us on Image Source : AP Many women refused to wear hijabs in protest after Amini's death last year.

Amid months of widespread protests over wearing hijab, the Iran have intensified their crackdown on women unwilling to comply with strict Islamic dress codes as the 'morality police' will resume the contentious patrols, according to state media reports on Sunday.

Iranian law enforcement spokesperson Saeed Montazerolmahdi announced yesterday that the police will return to the streets to resume their patrols in order to make sure that women cover their heads with hijab, as reported by BBC.

He further said that women disobeying the dress rules will first be warned and 'legal action; will be initiated against them if they still refuse to comply with the orders.

Iran's interpretation of the Islamic Sharia law mandates women wearing headscarfs and also long, loose-fitting clothing to disguise their figures. The 'morality police' is tasked with detaining people who are seen as 'improperly dressed'.

This comes after widespread anti-government protests erupted in Iran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini ten months ago who was arrested on the charges of wearing her hijab improperly. She was reportedly beaten up by officers in the head with a baton after which she called collapsed on the way to a detention centre.

Almost 600 protesters have been killed, including those executed, after Amini's death sparked outrage among the Iranian people. Many women stopped wearing hijabs as a challenge to the clerical rule in the Middle Eastern country.

However, some people staunchly back the strict dress code in Iran. In April, a man was seen throwing yoghurt on two women for not wearing hijabs. The man, as well as the women, were subsequently arrested.

Many Western countries have imposed sanctions on Iran's morality police since the protests began. Many celebrities, including actress Taraneh Alidoosti, have been 'summoned by the judiciary body over publishing provocative content and that some had been arrested.

