VIDEO: PM Modi praises 'melodious' performance of Egyptian girl Kariman on 'Desh Rangeela' song

Egyptian girl Kariman while performing a patriotic song

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appreciated the melodious song "Desh Rangeela" performed by an Egyptian girl during the recently concluded Republic Day celebrations. The patriotic song was performed by Kariman while donning stunning Indian attire at the Indian Embassy in Egypt.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Embassy tweeted a clip of her performance with the caption, "A young Egyptian girl Kariman presented a patriotic song "Desh Rangeela" during 75th #RepublicDay celebrations at 'India House'. Her melodious singing and correct intonation impressed the large gathering of Indians and Egyptians."

Sharing the video of Kariman, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "This rendition by Kariman from Egypt is melodious! I congratulate her for this effort and wish her the very best for her future endeavours."

Earlier in June last year, when the PM had a trip to Cairo, an Egyptian girl sang 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge' for him during a rousing welcome by the Indian community and others at the hotel. At that time, PM too had praised the girl and blessed her with appreciation words.

