'Whatever efforts are needed towards peace, we will certainly do so': PM Modi on Israel-Hamas war

Image Source : REUTERS Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the COP28 meeting in Dubai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently spoke to Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday, reiterated his support for his "friend" but called for a two-state solution for the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. In a recent interview with the Financial Times, PM Modi stressed that New Delhi has supported the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza while maintaining its support for a two-state solution.

Notably, before the BJP government came into power in 2014, India maintained staunch support for Palestine, however, after the four-time Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi took the chair of Prime Minister, he has exhibited his extreme support for Netanyahu. In fact, he became the first Indian Prime Minister who visited Tel Aviv.

"I remain in touch with the leaders in the region. If there is anything India can do to take forward efforts towards peace, we will certainly do so," said PM Modi.

Earlier on December 19, Modi held a "productive exchange of views" with his Israeli counterpart where he highlighted India's consistent stand on early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

"Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic. Highlighted India’s consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace & stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected," PM Modi wrote on X.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

