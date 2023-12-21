'Despite facing persecution elsewhere in the world, they...' PM Modi on Muslim minority in India

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on, with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during the day of Kenyan President William Ruto's ceremonial reception.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who for the first time, reacted to the allegations levelled by the United States, spoke on the future of minorities in India in his latest and rare interview with the media. Prime Minister Modi whose party is seeking a third term in the upcoming general elections, has downplayed the question of the future of Muslims in India but underscored that minority communities are enjoying the economic success of the country.

While speaking to the Financial Times, the 73-year-old leader, who is leading the Bhartiya Janata Party which has recently secured victory in five out of three Hindi-speaking states, emphasised the economic success of India’s Parsees. PM Modi described their economic wealth as how peacefully a “religious micro-minority residing in India”.

"Despite facing persecution elsewhere in the world, they have found a safe haven in India, living happily and prospering. That shows that the Indian society itself has no feeling of discrimination towards any religious minority," he said in response meant for 200 million Muslims in India.

PM Modi on US assassination allegations

Notably, PM Modi's remarks came in the same interview where he broke his silence over the recent allegations levelled by the Biden administration wherein it claimed that an Indian government official was involved in a "failed" assassination plot of a Khalistani terrorist in the US. During the interview, the Prime Minister had said that he would “look into” any evidence. However, he added that a "few incidents" would not derail US-India ties.

"If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it. If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law," he told FT.

The statement from PM Modi came a nearly month after the US federal prosecutors charged Nikhil Gupta, 52, allegedly working with an Indian government, was involved in the foiled plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurupatwant Singh Pannun. The US prosecutors informed a Manhattan court that authorities in the Czech Republic arrested and detained Gupta-- a claim that the Indian official vehemently rejected but raised "grave concerns" over the matter.

Whether PM Modi using agencies against the Opposition?

Meanwhile, when asked about his government's crackdown on the Opposition parties, he replied with a laugh and claimed that there is an ecosystem which is deliberately using the freedom to hurl the allegations on him and his party. He opined that the alleged ecosystem is using editorials, TV channels, social media, videos, tweets, etc to criticise him and the saffron party. “They have the right to do so. But others have an equal right to respond with facts," he underscored.

Foreign policy

While answering about the foreign policy of India, Prime Minister Modi stressed that New Delhi is now focusing on "national interest" first. Although he did not mention his decision about Russia's trade relations, especially oil imports, he boasted how New Delhi hosted the world’s leading economies at a G20 summit which has elevated the country’s status.

"The world is interconnected as well as interdependent. Our foremost guiding principle in foreign affairs is our national interest," he clarified. "This stance allows us to engage with various nations in a manner that respects mutual interests and acknowledges the complexities of contemporary geopolitics," he added.

It is worth mentioning PM Modi shares close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden. Despite Russia's engagement in the war against Ukraine, he did not let the West pressure to alter his robust foreign policy while maintaining exemplary relations with the Biden administration.

"Today, the India-US relationship is broader in engagement, deeper in understanding, warmer in friendship than ever before," he claimed.

Also Read: 'If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad...': PM Modi's first response over US allegations

Latest World News