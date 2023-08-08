10 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for alleged poaching in territorial waters, trawler seized

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE 93 Indian fishermen have been apprehended in 2023 by the Sri Lankan Navy

At least 10 Indian fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy and their trawler was seized for allegedly poaching in the nation's territorial waters, according to officials. The incident happened on Monday near Mullaitivu district's Alampil town.

In an official press release, the Sri Lankan Navy said that it conducted a special operation on Monday to chase Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lankan waters, as part of its regular operations to prevent illegal fishing practices.

"The poaching trawler together with 10 Indian fishermen was brought to the port of Trincomalee and they will be handed over to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries-Trincomalee through the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, for onward legal proceedings," the statement said.

All the detained fishermen belong from Tamil Nadu. This was the third such incident in a month. On July 24, at least nine fishermen were arrested for alleged poaching near the Delft Island in Sri Lanka's Jaffna district, along with the seizure of two trawlers.

Prior to that, 15 Indian fishermen were arrested for poaching in the same area on July 8. They were later released and arrived in Chennai on July 27. In its Monday release, the Sri Lankan Navy said that it has apprehended 93 Indian fishermen and 14 boats this year.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday requesting External Affairs Minister to secure the immediate release and repatriation of 19 Indian fishermen in custody of Sri Lankan authorities.

"The traditional waters have provided sustenance and livelihoods to generations of fishermen and their families. The seizure of boats and frequent arrests of fishermen have resulted in immense hardship and distress to the coastal communities," he said in his letter to Dr Jaishankar.

This issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, as the latter country's Navy personnel have previously even fired at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seized their boats in numerous alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters. The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

