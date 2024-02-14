Indian-American couple and their twins found dead in California, police suspect murder-suicide

Follow us on Image Source : X/@SOUNDARC2001 Indian-American IT couple and their twins found dead in California

California: Amid a string of unfortunate death incidents involving Indian students in the US, another case has emerged wherein four of the family members including two children were found dead in California. According to the statement released by the San Mateo, CA Police Department, the officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas on the report of a welfare check on Monday. Upon reaching the spot, they found the doors locked from inside. Later, after entering the house, they found four bodies including a couple and their two children. The deceased were identified as Anand Sujith Henry (42), his wife Alice Priyanka (40), and their twin children Noah and Neithan (4)-- a native of Kerala.

Victims died from gunshot wounds: Police

The police said that two of the victims died from gunshot wounds, while the cause of death for the other two is yet to be determined. According to police, the investigation is still underway but they added it could be a case of murder-suicide.

"After arriving officers were met with no response, they searched the perimeter of the home and did not see any signs of forced entry into the house. Finding an unlocked window, officers entered the home and located four people dead; 1 adult male, 1 adult female, and two children," according to the statement. "Tragically, the two children were found deceased inside a bedroom. Their cause of death is still under investigation. The male and female were located deceased from gunshot wounds inside a bathroom. A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were also found in the bathroom," it added.

Investigation underway

Further, it added that the police had taken the body into custody and added it had informed the immediate family members. "The San Mateo County Coroner took custody of the four bodies and are working to positively identify each person and notify next of kin. Based on the information we have at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public as we are confident the person responsible was located within the home. This investigation continues as detectives work to gather evidence, speak to witnesses and family members, and determine a possible motive," it added.

In a similar incident, a wealthy Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter were found dead in their mansion in the US State of Massachusetts in December last year. Later, it was revealed that the deaths of a wealthy Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter were murder-suicide by medical authorities after an autopsy.

Also Read: US: Mysterious deaths of wealthy Indian-origin family in Massachusetts ruled as murder-suicide