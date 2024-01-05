India to provide $75 million to aid reconstruction efforts in earthquake-hit areas of Nepal: Jaishankar

Follow us on Image Source : S JAISHANKAR/X EAM S Jaishankar with his Nepalese counterpart NP Saud at the inauguration of the Tribhuvan University Central Library.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday announced that India will provide a financial package of $75 million for infrastructure reconstruction efforts in the earthquake-hit areas of Nepal. Notably, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Nepal's Jajarkot and Rukum districts in November last year, killing more than 150 people and injuring nearly 400.

Jaishankar's announcement came during his two-day visit to the Himalayan nation, his first foreign visit in 2024. He made his remarks during a joint inauguration of the Tribhuvan University Central Library and other reconstruction projects undertaken in Kathmandu after the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, along with his Nepalese counterpart NP Saud.

Jaishankar said that he was happy to celebrate the inauguration of this newly constructed Central Library of the prestigious Tribhuvan University as well as 25 schools, 32 health projects and a cultural heritage sector project, which were undertaken as part of a collaborative effort to support the people of Nepal in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake of 2015.

Jaishankar on Nepal

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed solidarity, the people and leadership of Nepal and had committed to extend all possible assistance...I also communicated yesterday (Thursday) to Prime Minister Prachanda (Pushapa Kamal) about our decision to extend the financial package of Nepalese rupees 1,000 crore that is USD 75 million for the reconstruction of infrastructure in these affected districts," he said at the event.

Jaishankar noted that India started providing emergency relief to Nepal within 48 hours after the November earthquake and asserted that the Indian government continues to stand by the people and will contribute to the efforts of the Nepalese government.

Speaking on Nepal's reconstruction efforts since the 2015 earthquake, which killed nearly 9,000 people, Jaishankar noted that the Nepalese government focused on housing, education, health and cultural heritage. "We have been pleased to be part of these inputs as we contributed $1 billion in this regard, consisting of $250 million in grant and the remaining as a line of credit," he said.

India also funded a project for the construction of 10,000 houses that were completed in November 2020 and all of the 71 projects being undertaken with reconstruction grants in the education sector were completed and handed over to the Nepal government on Friday.

The November 2023 earthquake

Nepal was jolted by a powerful earthquake in November that killed at least 153 people. The earthquake, which hit Jajarkot and Rukum West districts in western Nepal, also damaged around 8,000 properties, both public and private.

"Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the earthquake.

India was the first country to dispatch emergency relief materials to the earthquake-hit districts in Nepal. Five tranches of such relief have already been supplied to the earthquake-affected people, including one consisting of essential requirements and prefabricated houses, which were handed over on Thursday to the people in the earthquake-affected districts.

Jaishankar said during his current visit that India was saddened to learn of the casualties and devastation caused by the earthquake that struck the western parts of Nepal in November last year.

It is worth mentioning that earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal. The country is located at the boundary of these two plates and therefore lies in a highly active seismic region. Data from the Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre shows that since January 1, 2023, till November, there have been a total of 70 earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 and above in Nepal.

India-Nepal relations

The Indian External Affairs Minister also noted that the India-Nepal bilateral relationship has witnessed a "real transformation" with "significant strides made in a variety of areas". This partnership has expanded multifold and connectivity in physical, digital and energy-related areas and has become a "cornerstone" of expanding collaboration between the two countries, he added.

The two countries have signed some really important agreements in the areas of power sector cooperation and project implementation during the EAM's visit. "Our collaboration and initiatives in promoting our youth by providing educational opportunities and also by making good educational infrastructure, like this library building, available to them will only empower them in the positive transformation of both countries," said Jaishankar.

He also spoke of PM Modi's 'HIT' formula for India-Nepal relations. ""HIT as in H for highways, I for Iways and T for Transways," he said, adding that India is committed to move forward on the ideals of 'sabka saath sabka vikas" to take friendly neighbouring countries in its development journey.



