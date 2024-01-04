Jaishankar meets Nepal PM Prachanda hours before crucial Nepal-India Joint Commission meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI EAM Jaishankar meets Nepal PM Prachanda

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who arrived in Nepal on Thursday, called on President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ before co-chairing the seventh meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission.

Soon after the meeting, the minister took to social media platform and conveyed the warm wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and recalled his successful visit to India in June last year. "Called on Rt. Hon’ble PM @cmprachanda. Conveyed the warm wishes of PM @narendramodi. Recalled his successful visit to India in June 2023 which has imparted new momentum to our ties. Discussed the follow-up, including through the Joint Commission Meeting today. India-Nepal friendship is indeed unique and our partnership is moving from strength to strength," he wrote on X.

Notably, this is Jaishankar's first visit to a foreign country in 2024.

Jaishankar meets Nepal's President and PM

Soon after arriving here in the morning, Jaishankar paid a courtesy call to President Paudel at the Presidential Office Sheetal Niwas here.

“President Paudel emphasised the need for collaboration and cooperation between Nepal and India on the areas of connectivity, mitigation of climate change impacts and hydropower development," a source from the Presidential Office said.

Earlier, the EAM was accorded a warm welcome by his Nepalese counterpart N P Saud at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) where Nepal's Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal and other senior officials were present too.

“Happy to be back in Nepal for my first visit of 2024. Looking forward to the engagements over the next two days,” Jaishankar posted on X after landing.

Leading the delegation of their respective countries, Jaishankar and Saud will co-chair the 7th meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission that was established in 1987 and provides a platform for both sides to review all aspects of the bilateral partnership.

“Nepal is a priority partner of India under its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy. The visit is in keeping with the tradition of high-level exchanges between two close and friendly neighbours," the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: India becomes first responder in providing relief packages to Nepal earthquake victims