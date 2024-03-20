PM Modi speaks to Zelenskyy, vows to continue humanitarian support to Ukraine, early resolution of war

Follow us on Image Source : PMP/FILE PM Modi with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone and assured him of providing continued humanitarian support. PM Modi also assured him of strengthening the relations between India and Ukraine besides promising support for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict.

"Had a good conversation with President @ZelenskyyUa on strengthening the India-Ukraine partnership. Conveyed India’s consistent support for all efforts for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict. India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance guided by our people-centric approach," PM Modi wrote on X.

