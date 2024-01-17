India's first response over Iran's airstrikes in Pakistan: 'We understand actions taken in self-defence'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the 15th BRICS Summit

New Delhi: India, on Wednesday, reacted to the recent attack carried out by Iran on Pakistani soil. In a statement, the foreign ministry has termed Iran's attack on Pakistan an issue that concerns only Islamabad and Tehran. However, it added that the action was taken in self-defence. "This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan. Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self-defence," foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Iran attacks Pakistan's militant organisation

The statement from New Delhi came a day after Iran launched massive attacks targeting what it described as bases inside Pakistan for the militant group Jaish al-Adl--a Sunni militant group which largely operates across the border in nuclear-armed Pakistan. According to the Pakistani government, the missile infiltrated their airspace and killed at least two children.

According to al-Arabiya News, the militant group was formed in 2012 and is designated as a “terrorist” organization by Tehran. It has a history of launching multiple attacks on Iranian security forces over the years. According to Iranian media, a police station in Sistan-Baluchistan was attacked wherein at least 11 policemen were killed. Later, the group claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Breach of Pakistani airspace"

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry, during a press conference, called Tehran's action an "unprovoked and blatant" breach of Pakistan's sovereignty. It termed the move as a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. "This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever. Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act," said the foreign ministry.

Later today, Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Iran and the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan who is visiting Iran will not be allowed to come back. "Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said while addressing a press briefing in Islamabad.

