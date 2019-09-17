Imran Khan's first year 'disastrous'; Najam Sethi slams failed Pakistan government

Senior Pakistani journalist and former PCB chief, Najam Sethi has deemed the first year of Imran Khan government as a big failure. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sethi assessed the first year of the PTI government in Pakistan, calling it 'Disastrous'.

"Government's foreign policy has completely failed. Relations with India are poor, the international community is standing strongly with India. OIC has not sided with Pakistan either, Narendra Modi is being decorated and awarded in Bahrain, UAE and Saudi Arabia." Sethi said.

Speaking on the Pak-USA relations, Sethi said: the USA has little interest in Pakistan. Whatever interest they have is regarding an exit strategy in Afghanistan and a role Pakistan can play in it. The day the US exits Afghanistan they will forget you if you don't help them get out then they will turn the screws on you.

"When Imran Khan returned from the USA he said that he had won a world cup. What happened to that win now? Donald Trump has backtracked on his statement. He has praised Narendra Modi on the sidelines of G7. It is naive to think that America will side with Pakistan," Sethi added.

Najam Sethi also referred to the last year as 'worst in 40 years' as far as Pakistan's economy is concerned.

"Last year has been worst in 40 years economically. The fiscal deficit is standing on 9 per cent which is far more than predicted. Pakistani Rupee has devalued by over 40 per cent. Imported commodities' price has increased by up to 50 per cent," he said.

"This shows the economy is been mismanaged. There has been a sharp increase in public debt and exports have not increased."

Speaking on Pakistan's much-decorated China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Sethi said, "CPEC, which was the flagship project of former PM Nawaz Sharif has become stagnant. No new projects are being started in CPEC, the ones who were up for approval have also been halted. There is no new foreign investment coming into Pakistan."

Sethi also said that Pakistan faces a Presidential crisis as most of the prominent opposition sits in jail.

Najam Sethi is a former Chief Minister of Pakistani province of Punjab.

His news show on one of the Pakistani news channels was shut down by Imran Khan because "Speaking the truth in Pakistan is becoming an issue."

