"Accidental war with India a possibility," says Pakistan FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva has said that an 'accidental war' with India is a possibility.

Speaking to the journalists, Qureshi said, "Pakistan and India both understand the consequences of a conflict but an accidental war cannot be ruled out. If the situation persists, anything is possible."

Qureshi also said that the UN Human Rights Commissioner, Michelle Bachelet was keen on the South-Asian region.

"She should visit both places and report as objectively as she can so that the world knows what the true situation is," Qureshi added.

The Pak FM also dismissed the possibility of bilateral talks with India to resolve the issues. "In this environment and the midset that we see in New Delhi today, I do not see any room for bilateral engagement," Qureshi said.

Ind on Tuesday gave a bifitting reply to Qureshi at the UNHRC saying that his statement was "fabricated narrative from the epicentre of global terrorism".

Pakistan's words however have fallen on deaf ears as the international community took no notice of Pakistan's made up concerns at the UNHRC.

Also Read | Pakistan minister confirms spending ‘billions’ in funding of terror organisations

Also Read | India TV Exclusive | Photos of Pakistan SSG commandos killed in action by Indian Army

Also Read | India always one step ahead of Pakistan, surprised us in 1965 war: Retired Pak Army General