Hopeful of consensus on G20 communique, says Chief Coordinator as leaders raise concern over Ukraine war

Notably, there has been a debate about whether the bloc would reach a consensus where all participating members agree on the statements made by the countries during the summit, especially on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Published on: September 08, 2023 17:00 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@HARSHVSHRINGLA G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla with Ambassador of USA H.E. Eric Garcetti

G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla, while addressing a pre-Summit press briefing said he is hopeful the countries will agree on a "G20 communique"--an official communication or announcement made by a union or parties.

Earlier, Russia warned it would oppose if the communique contained any words on the ongoing Ukraine war.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

