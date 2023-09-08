Hopeful of consensus on G20 communique, says Chief Coordinator as leaders raise concern over Ukraine war

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HARSHVSHRINGLA G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla with Ambassador of USA H.E. Eric Garcetti

G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla, while addressing a pre-Summit press briefing said he is hopeful the countries will agree on a "G20 communique"--an official communication or announcement made by a union or parties.

Notably, there has been a debate about whether the bloc would reach a consensus where all participating members agree on the statements made by the countries during the summit, especially on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier, Russia warned it would oppose if the communique contained any words on the ongoing Ukraine war.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

