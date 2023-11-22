G20 Virtual Summit: 'Two-state solution only way to resolve Israel Palestine conflict', says PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 virtual summit.

In the closing remarks of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the 'two-state solution' to the Palestinian problem is the only way for a resolution in the Israel-Palestine conflict, while stressing the need for dialogue and diplomacy to maintain regional stability.

"In the Delhi Declaration, we expressed commitments in various sectors, today we have again resolved to take forward those commitments... After listening to your points on the situation in West Asia, I can say that there are agreements between G20 (nations) on several issues," he said.

"There is zero tolerance to terrorism, killing of civilians is unacceptable, humanitarian aid should reach effectively and swiftly. We also welcome the humanitarian pause and the release of hostages. The two-state solution is the only way to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict," PM Modi further said.

He also conveyed his best wishes to Brazilian President Lula da Silva for the G20 presidency. "I hope under Brazil's Presidency, we will move forward with focus on human-centric approach," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that G20 members will come together in the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to pave the way forward for global peace and stability.

"We will continue to work for the expectations of Global South. We will give priority to food security, health security and sustainable development. Along with climate action, we will work towards just, easy and affordable climate finance," the Prime Minister said.

Putin on Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow never refused peace negotiations with Ukraine and accused the latter of pulling out of the negotiation process.

"By the way, Russia has never refused peace negotiations with Ukraine. It is not Russia, but Ukraine, that has publicly announced that it is withdrawing from the negotiation process. And moreover, a decree was signed by the head of state prohibiting such negotiations with Russia," he added.

He further said that the situation in the global economy requires consensus and consideration of the opinions of different countries. "Now the situation in the global economy, and in the world as a whole, requires collective, consensus decisions that reflect the opinion of the overwhelming majority of the international community, both developed and developing countries," Putin said.

He further said that the world is undergoing a rapid transformation with new powerful centres of global economic development. The Russian leader also expressed concern over chronic problems in the sphere of energy and food security. Putin also announced the beginning of free grain exports to African countries.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang also attended the summit in the absence of President Xi Jinping. The reasons for his absence were not clear.

What PM Modi said earlier?

In his opening remarks, PM Modi welcomed the release of hostages in the four-day truce between Isreal and Hamas, and reiterated that terrorism is unacceptable for all countries.

"The deaths of civilians in any country is condemnable. Today, we welcome the news of hostages being released and hope that all remaining hostages are released as soon as possible. It is important to provide timely and sustained humanitarian assistance. It is also important to ensure that the war between Israel and Hamas does not widen into a regional issue," he said.

PM Modi also said that the problems of the Global South must be prioritised for the development of the world in the 21st century, adding that many countries are facing difficulties for which they are not responsible.

