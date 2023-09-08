G20 Summit 2023: GE jet engine and MQ-9 Reapers on agenda, says US ahead of PM Modi-Biden bilateral meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI US President Joe Biden with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

G20 Summit 2023 : The upcoming bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the much-anticipated G20 Summit will focus on issues regarding the GE jet engine issue, the MQ-9 Reapers and other issues, said White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday.

The two leaders will also speak on 5G/6G technology, collaboration on critical and emerging technologies, and progress in the civil nuclear area. The bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Biden will take place today at expectedly 7:45 pm for 45 minutes. The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral talks with leaders of Bangladesh and Mauritius on Friday.

"US President Joe Biden will be meeting with Prime Minister Modi and it will be an opportunity to follow up on Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States and we will see meaningful progress on a number of issues, including the GE jet engine issue, the MQ-9 Reapers, on 5G/6G, on collaboration on critical and emerging technologies, and progress also in the civil nuclear area as well," said Sullivan during a press briefing.

The White House NSA further said that Biden will also speak on critical, fundamental values "that the US stands for" and he is looking forward to meeting other leaders on the margins of the G20 before heading to Vietnam.

According to senior White House officials, Biden is "very excited" about the important initiatives he will be championing at the G20 Summit in New Delhi. His meetings and interactions with Modi and other world leaders during and on the sidelines of the G20 Summit would be driven by the COVID-19 protocols established by the CDC.

PM Modi's schedule amid G20 Summit

PM Modi is likely to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders. India is hosting the annual G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, for which leaders from across the world have started arriving in the national capital.

He will hold bilateral meetings with the US, Mauritius and Bangladesh today and with leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy on Saturday. On September 10, PM Modi will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and leaders of Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria.

The two-day G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10. However, related events, including sherpa meetings, and meetings of finance, energy and central bank deputies will begin from September 23. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. Extensive preparations and arrangements have been made for the summit, with the intention of showcasing both India’s soft power as well as modern face.

(with ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | EU backs India's pitch for inclusion of African Union as permanent member of G20

Latest World News