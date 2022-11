Follow us on Image Source : AP Former US President Donald Trump

2024 US Presidential Election: Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he will be running for US Presidential Elections to be held in 2024.

"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States," Donald Trump said.

Incumbent President Joe Biden was quick to react on Trump announcing another bid for White House saying, "Trump failed America".

