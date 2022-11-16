Russian missile hits Poland: Biden says not sure 'if fired from Russia'; Polish military, NATO on high alert

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden

Poland missile attack: President Joe Biden, who is in Bali, Indonesia for G20 Summit, on Wednesday said that the missile that hit Poland - a NATO member country, killing at least 2 people, may not have been fired from Russia, contrary to what initial reports suggested.

Biden convened an emergency meeting of the G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border.

Biden said they will support Poland in probing "exactly what happened" in a missile strike that hit its territory.

He said that preliminary information shows it was probably was not fired "from Russia" - citing the missile's trajectory.

"There were scores & scores of missile attacks in western Ukraine. We support Ukraine fully at this moment, as we have since the start. We will do whatever it takes to give them the capacity to defend themselves," Biden said.

"It's unlikely, in the minds of the trajectory, that it was fired by Russia but we'll see," Biden added.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said there is no 'unequivocal evidence' yet of who fired the missile that killed 2 people. But Poland's foreign ministry confirmed it was Russian-made rocket that landed in its territory, AFP quoted reports as saying.

However, the country placed its military in a state of heightened readiness after a "Russian-made" missile -- as initial reports suggested -- killed two people in the eastern village of Przewodow.

But hours later, a statement by the Polish foreign ministry said that Russia's ambassador had been summoned to give "immediate detailed explanations" after a Russian-made missile killed two citizens.

Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister urged citizens to keep calm. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskky offered condolences to Poland's Duda.

