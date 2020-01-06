Image Source : AP Donald Trump threatens Iraq of sanctions, says will not leave until Baghdad pays for airbase

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he will not withdraw his troops from Iraq until Baghdad pays for an 'extraordinarily expensive' US airbase that is in the gulf country. Trump also threatened that any misdoings will lead to sanctions that Iraq would have not seen before.

“We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build. Long before my time We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it. We will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever. It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame”, Donald Trump said on Sunday.

Earlier, Iraqi parliament had voted to support the expulsion of all foreign troops from Iraqi territory and in favour of cutting off ties with US-led international anti-terrorist coalition. This development comes in the aftermath of the strike that killed top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on Iraqi soil.

Tension in the Gulf has been rising as Iran refused to back down and said that US will pay for its actions.

