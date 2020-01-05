US withdrawing forces from Middle-East, claims Iran's Press TV

Image Source : AP Image for representation

Despite contrary claims, the United States has started pulling its troops out of the region since Saturday, Iranian media reports. The sources said on Sunday that the US has withdrawn its combat troops from Kuwait while C-5 and C-17 military transport aircraft have flown about 700 guards into the region to reinforce the protection of American diplomatic missions.

Meanwhile, amid escalating tensions with US, Iran promises to finalize new retreat from Nuke deal later on Sunday.

Earlier, the Pentagon also informed through a statement that an additional 3,000 troops from US’ Immediate Response Force (IRF) of the 82nd Airborne Division were being deployed in Kuwait to deal with any fallout. The troops joined 650 American soldiers already deployed in the Middle-East region.

