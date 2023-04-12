'Macron a good friend of mine, visited China and kissed Xi Jinping's... ': Trump over France's anti-US stance

Follow us on France President Emmanuel Macron, his Chinese counterpart XI Jinping and former US Prez Donald Trump.

Former US President Donald Trump lambasted the French President for visiting Beijing and meeting his Chinese counterpart, where he uttered "unpleasing words" against the United States.

Trump said President Emmanuel Macron kissed a** of Xi Jinping by visiting Beijing.

Trump, who was indicted in New York Court in a sensational hush-money case, spoke to Fox News, where he called Macron a good friend but uttered cuss words against him.

"Macron, who's a friend of mine, is over with China, kissing his a**. Okay, in China! I said, 'France is now going to China," he told the news channel.

"You got this crazy world, it's blowing up and the United States has absolutely no say," added Trump.

The critical remarks from Trump came days after Macron visited China where he boasted his policies and expressed displeasure over European Union's condition due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

EU must reduce its dependency on US': Macron after China visit

In a major shift in the geopolitical order, Macron lamented the collaborative conclusion of the European Union to follow the agendas promoted by the West, especially the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the soaring China-Taiwan tensions.

The critical remarks from Macron came hours after he left Chinese airspace following his crucial meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

EU states should refrain from interfering in other's matters

While speaking to the German-owned political newspaper Politico, Macron asserted Europe to reduce its dependency on the United States. Besides, he also appealed to the EU states to refrain from getting involved in the soaring tension between Beijing and Taipei.

During the interview, he again put forth his tall aspirations of transforming Europe into a "strategic autonomy", which should be led by France. He claimed Europe could become the "third superpower"-- presumably sidelining the West and China.

“The paradox would be that, overcome with panic, we believe we are just America’s followers,” Macron told the German media.

'"Gets caught up in crises that are not Europe's"

According to Macron, “the great risk” Europe faces is that it “gets caught up in crises that are not Europe's". He claimed this as the main reason why Europe has not become a strategic autonomy yet.

"The question Europeans need to answer … is it in our interest to accelerate a crisis on Taiwan? No. The worse thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the US agenda and a Chinese overreaction,” said the French President.

As per the report, during the meeting, President Xi also endorsed Macron's concept of strategic autonomy but did not sideline China's aspirations to supersede the US.

Macron's statement could be a major geopolitical shift

It is worth mentioning the major geopolitical shift did not come after the Russia-Ukraine war or the China-Taiwan conflict, but Macron had been acting like a "wounded fiance" after Australia backed out from the crucial arms deal in the influence of US President Joe Biden and the then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Later, Australia packed a deal with the US and UK called-- AUKUS-- wherein Canberra will get nuclear submarines from the duo. At that time, Macron had said, "US and UK stabbed France from back".

Later, when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-fledged war against its neighbouring Ukraine, Macron initially exhibited reluctance in imposing sanctions on Moscow-- a trend that had been started by America.

However, with the consensus of nearly all the EU members, he was forced to impose sanctions against Moscow.

