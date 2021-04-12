Monday, April 12, 2021
     
  COVID-19: Global caseload tops 135.8 million

COVID-19: Global caseload tops 135.8 million



IANS IANS
Washington Published on: April 12, 2021 9:46 IST
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL.

Global caseload tops 135.8 million. 

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 135.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.93 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 135,855,351 and 2,934,981, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,196,121 and 562,064, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 13,482,023 cases and 353,137 fatalities.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (13,358,805), France (5,119,585), Russia (4,589,209), the UK (4,384,610), Turkey (3,849,011), Italy (3,769,814), Spain (3,347,512), Germany (3,012,158), Poland (2,574,631), Colombia (2,536,198), Argentina (2,532,562), Mexico (2,280,213) and Iran (2,070,141), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 209,338 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (169,275), the UK (127,331), Italy (114,254), Russia (101,282), France (98,909), Germany (78,425), Spain (76,328), Colombia (65,889), Iran (64,490), Poland (58,421), Argentina (57,779), Peru (54,669) and South Africa (53,322).

