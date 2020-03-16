Image Source : GETTY War on Coronavirus: 'Need urgent escalation in testing, isolation & contact tracing', says WHO

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom on Monday asked the world to put in more effort in testing, isolation ad contact tracing of those who test positive for coronavirus. "We have seen a rapid escalation in social distancing measures, like closing schools & canceling sporting events & other gatherings. But we haven't seen an urgent enough escalation in testing, isolation & contact tracing, which is the backbone of the COVID19 response," Adhanom said.

Addressing a press conference, Adhanom added, "In the past week, we have seen a rapid escalation of cases of COVID19. More cases and deaths have now been reported in the rest of the world than in China."

"Social distancing measures can help to reduce COVID19 transmission and enable health systems to cope. Handwashing and coughing into your elbow can reduce the risk for yourself and others. But on their own, they aren't enough to extinguish this COVID19 pandemic. It’s the combination that makes the difference. As I keep saying, all countries must take a comprehensive approach," he said.

"Every day, more tests are being produced to meet global demand. WHO has shipped almost 1.5 million tests to 120 countries. We’re working with companies to increase the availability of tests for those most in need. Like me, I’m sure you have been touched by the videos of people applauding #healthworkers from their balconies, or the stories of people offering to do grocery shopping for older people in their community" WHO chief added.