Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Monday, May 25, 2020
     
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 5.49 million, including more than 346,000 fatalities. More than 2,301,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout.

India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 25, 2020 9:04 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 5.49 million, including more than 346,000 fatalities. More than 2,301,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

 

Live updates :Coronavirus news, May 25

  • May 25, 2020 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates from US

    US coronavirus death toll rises by 638, bringing total number of lives lost to 97686

  • May 25, 2020 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Hockey Olympian Balbir Singh Sr passes away at a hospital in Mohali in Punjab

    Three-time Olympic gold-winning hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr has died at a hospital in Mohali, Punjab.

  • May 25, 2020 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Swami Ramdev tips: How to remove bad blood from the body

    Swami Ramdev tips: Yoga guru tells panchkarma lessons to relieve stress, pressure from the body. In the presence of experts, health workers, Swami Ramdev shows cupping therapy. The process is a form of alternative medicine in which a local suction is created on the skin with the application of heated cups to remove bad blood from the body |

  • May 25, 2020 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Watch yoga lessons for body building at home

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons to boost immunity, maintain healthy body LIVE every day at 7:58 am and repeat 5 pm, only on India TV. Watch today's lessons for body-building at home | 

  • May 25, 2020 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    The White House blocks travel from Brazil as cases surge

    The Trump administration is banning travel from Brazil into the US as it becomes a hotspot for coronavirus cases in Latin America.

  • May 25, 2020 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    More than 2,310,000 COVID-19 infected patients recovered so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Rashi Hardaha and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Sushmita Panda. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​@rashihardaha@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and @sushmitapanda for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 5.49 million, including more than 346,000 fatalities. More than 2,301,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    United States- 99,300
    Italy- 32,785
    Spain- 28,752
    France- 28,367
    United Kingdom- 36,793
    Belgium - 9,280

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 131,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Friday evening, the death toll stood at 3,867

