Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour 

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 7.9 million, including more than 435,000 fatalities. More than 4,104,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus and its global economic fallout.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 15, 2020 8:40 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 7.9 million, including more than 435,000 fatalities. More than 4,104,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus: 

Live updates :BREAKING NEWS, JUNE 15

  • Jun 15, 2020 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Sushant Singh cannot commit suicide, says JAP chief

    Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered, he cannot commit suicide. I demand CBI enquiry into the matter: Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav, at the actor’s residence in Patna, where his family resides.

  • Jun 15, 2020 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates from Nashik

    The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose by 93 on Sunday to 1,973

  • Jun 15, 2020 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Sushant Singh death: Postmortem report reveals cause of death was hanging

    The preliminary postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput reveals that the cause of death was hanging. However, some samples have been sent to Kalina Forensic lab for further testing. The body is kept in Cooper Hospital Mortuary. 

  • Jun 15, 2020 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga for improving mental health and depression

    Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev will throw some light on how yoga can be used to improve mental health and handle depression. 

  • Jun 15, 2020 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Anand Vihar railway station makes space for isolation coaches

    The Railways will not run trains from Anand Vihar from Monday and the platforms will be reserved for isolation coaches the Centre will provide to Delhi to overcome the shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients

  • Jun 15, 2020 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Petrol, diesel prices in Delhi

    Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 76.26/litre (increase by Rs 0.48) and Rs 74.62/litre ((increase by Rs 0.59), respectively in Delhi.

     

  • Jun 15, 2020 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Mumbai local trains for essential service workers to begin today

    The booking windows at select suburban railway stations in Mumbai are set to reopen today as both the Central and Western Railway will run train services for the first time since March 23, but only for the 1.25 lakh commuters identified by the state government as essential service workers.
    The train services will not be available for the general public. 

  • Jun 15, 2020 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Sushant Singh death: Uncle claims he has been murdered

    Sushant Singh Rajput's maternal uncle on his death: "We don’t think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered."

  • Jun 15, 2020 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 4,134,000 people have been recovered from coronavirus infection so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 7.9 million, including more than 435,000 fatalities. More than 4,104,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    • United States- 1,16,825
    • Brazil- 41,901
    • Italy- 34,223
    • Spain- 27,136
    • France- 29,374
    • United Kingdom- 41,481
    • Belgium - 9,646

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 333,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Friday evening, the death toll stood at 9,520

