Pakistan admits it has Indian High Commission officials in its custody

In a significant development, Pakistan has admitted that he has taken officials of Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires in India and subsequently Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed this on Monday. Pakistan Charge d'Affaires was summoned by Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday and a strong demarche was issued to him.

Two Indian High Commission Officials including a driver were on way to the Islamabad airport to pick up Indian Embassy staff this morning. They were picked up by ISI officials. A flimsy case of hit and run was created by Pakistan and Indian officials were taken into custody.

Diplomatic tension between India and Pakistan is high after India recently expelled Pakistani officials from India. These officials were accused of spying for Pakistan.

Ever since the expulsion, officials and diplomats in Indian High Commission and other Indian establishments in Pakistan have been facing harrassment at the hands of Pakistan.

On June 4, an ISI spy was spotted chasing Indian diplomat's car in Islamabad. He was caught on camera as well.

#WATCH Islamabad: Vehicle of India's Chargé d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was chased by a Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) member. ISI has stationed multiple persons in cars and bikes outside his residence to harass and intimidate him. pic.twitter.com/TVchxF8Exz — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

The disappearance and subsequent detainment of Indian High Commission officials is the latest example of harassment Indian officials in Pakistan are experiencing.

India has strongly conveyed to Pakistan to send the officials back to Indian High Commission.

