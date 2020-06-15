Image Source : PTI Amit Shah directs Delhi Chief Secy to install CCTV cameras in COVID-19 wards of every hospital

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to install CCTV cameras in COVID-19 wards of every coronavirus dedicated hospital in delhi, so that there is proper monitoring and problems of patients can also be resolved.

Shah also directed that psycho-social counselling of doctors and nurses engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients to ensure that not only are they physically but also psychologically fit to fight the pandemic.

He also asked the Delhi Chief Secretary to establish back-ups for canteens supplying food, in case there is an infection in one canteen, patients can continue to get food without disruption.

Shah paid a surprise visit to Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital here today to review arrangements related to COVID-19. The minister reached LNJP Hospital after holding an all-party meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi.

The hospital administration briefed the Home Minister about the number of patients they have handled in the fight against COVID -19 and surgeries and deliveries done.

"Shah asked LNJP Hospital staff to focus on work and not pay heed to negative reports about the hospital. CM Kejriwal has been monitoring the situation and fixing lapses and today Shah approved of this. Visit was his own initiative," said AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

