  4. Holy patitapabana flag atop Jagannath Temple in Puri flies off in heavy rains, people panic

The holy patitapabana, flag atop Lord Jagnnath Temple in Odisha's Puri fell off due to strong winds and heavy rains today triggering panic in devotees. Hindus consider this bad omen. This is the fourth occassion this year that the sacred flag was blown away.

New Delhi Updated on: June 15, 2020 18:08 IST
Holy patitapabana atop Jagannath Temple in Puri flies off in heavy rains, people panic

The holy patitapabana, flag atop Lord Jagnnath Temple in Odisha's Puri fell off due to strong winds and heavy rains today triggering panic in devotees. Hindus consider this bad omen. This is the fourth occassion this year that the sacred flag was blown away.

During the first time, the flag turned into a knot and stopped flying. In the second instance, the manasika flag caught fire on papamochani Ekadasi last week, Kalinga TV reported. Third time, it was just before cyclone Amphan that the flag flew off.

