Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput died due to hanging, postmortem report reveals

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. No suicide note was discovered by the police at his residence. Sushant's postmortem was done at Cooper Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai late on Sunday. The preliminary postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput has now revealed that the cause of the actor's death was hanging.

Sushant Singh Rajput was said to be under stress and depression for the last 6 months. The police had also found a few medical reports from his residence. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput has also tested negative for COVID-19.

Some samples have also been sent to Kalina Forensic lab for further testing. The actor's body has been kept at Cooper Hospital Mortuary. The last rites of the actor will be performed in Mumbai today.

The sudden demise of the 'Chhichore' actor has left the Indian film industry and the country in shock.

His former manager Disha Salian also reportedly committed suicide a few days back. The investigation is also on in that case.

