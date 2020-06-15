Image Source : PTI Sushant Singh Rajput's police officer brother-in-law suspects foul play in crime

After the tragic death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, his brother-in-law, O.P Singh, who is Additional Director General of Police in Haryana, has suspected some foul play in the crime and is seeking a thorough probe into the incident.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav. "Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered, he cannot commit suicide. I demand CBI inquiry into the matter," Pappu Yadav said while visiting Sushant's family in Patna.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday.

His sister lives in Chandigarh.

State officials said Singh has left for Mumbai soon he came to know about the suicide incident.

Expressing condolences, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said actor Rajput's death is an "irreparable loss" to not only the film industry but also for the entire society.

