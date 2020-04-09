Global coronavirus cases cross 1,500,000

Image Source : AP A man wears a protective mask while waiting for a bus in Detroit, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Detroit buses will have surgical masks available to riders starting Wednesday, a new precaution the city is taking from the new coronavirus COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases across the globe have crossed 1.5 million mark as over 84,000 cases were reported on Wednesday. The death toll due to coronavirus also notched up to 88,495. USA, which has seen the most number of COVID-19 cases reported 31,935 more coronavirus cases taking their overall total to 434,927 including 14,788 deaths.

Spain has been the second most affected country in the world with 148,220 cases and 14,792 deaths. Cities like Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia have been under lockdown as a measure to contain COVID-19. Italy has had the most COVID-19 deaths in the world (17,669) along with 139,422 cases.

Other European countries to bear the brunt of COVID-19 outbreak are Germany, France and UK. Both Germany and France have over 100,000 coronavirus cases while UK has had its top brass in hirarchy suffer from coronavirus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in the ICU of a London hospital.

The collective death toll in these three countries is over 20,000.

In India, 5,734 COVID-19 cases have been reported including 166 deaths. Maharashtra has emerged as the state with most cases (1,135) followed by Tamil Nadu (738) and New Delhi (699).

10 worst impacted countries by COVID-19

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News