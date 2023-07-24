China: 9 killed after roof of school gym collapses in Heilongjiang, 2 others trapped amid heavy rains

Follow us on Image Source : AP Several parts of China are experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to floods and landslides

Amid heavy rainfall in several parts of China, the roof of a school gymnasium covering about 1200 square metres in China's Heilongjiang province collapsed on Sunday, killing at least nine people while two others remained trapped.

Out of the 19 people, four managed to escape and 15 were trapped. After rescue operations, 13 people were recovered, out of which three people had died while six others lost their lives during treatment, AP reported citing local media.

The gymnasium is located in the No.34 Middle School in Longsha district of the Heilongjiang province. Rescue efforts are still underway.

According to a preliminary investigation, perlite was illegally placed on the roof of the gym by construction workers while constructing another teaching building.

The perlite was soaked in water due to the rains and gained weight, leading to the roof collapse. Further investigation is underway.

Persons in charge of the construction company have been taken into custody following the deadly roof collapse, local media reported.

Meanwhile, incessant rainfall caused floods and a landslide in eastern China, killing at least five people and three missing while over 1,500 were evacuated, according to state media. Some northern regions of China this year have reported the worst floods in 50 years.

