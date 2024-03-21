China ramps up military threat with 32 aircraft, five naval ships near Taiwan as tensions rise

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Taipei: The Taiwan Ministry of National Defence (MND) monitored 32 Chinese military aircraft and five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels in the last 24 hours amid rising tensions between the two countries. Out of the 32 aircraft, 20 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern, southeastern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

On Wednesday, the Ministry of National Defense said it tracked 15 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels across Taiwan since Tuesday, and six PLA entered Taiwan'a air defence zone. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defence missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

China has ramped up its patrols near a group of islands controlled by Taiwan, as tensions escalate following the deaths of two Chinese fishermen during a chase by the Taiwanese coast guard who accused them of trespassing last month. These military patrols and incursions had increased since the pro-independence leader Lai Ching-te from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won the presidential elections in January.

Grey zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."

China claims Taiwan, as part of the mainland and Beijing’s assertions under current Chinese President Xi Jinping’s rule to reclaim the estranged island have gotten louder in recent years sparking concerns about military actions by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). In the last few years, there was heavy military build-up by the PLA in the Taiwan Straits followed by offensive actions by the Chinese navy, air force and missile forces.

Former President urged not to visit South China Sea

Meanwhile, Taiwan's top security official said on Thursday he does not recommend President Tsai Ing-wen visit the South China Sea given the possible risk to her flight from "interference by relevant countries" given China's military presence there. Taiwan only controls one main islet in the contested Spratly Islands deep in the southern part of the sea called Itu Aba, which Taiwan refers to as Taiping Island.

Taiwan National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen said the South China Sea had been highly militarised, and the government must also consider how the international community would view such a trip. This came after some lawmakers from both the ruling and main opposition parties called on Tsai to visit Itu Aba before she steps down in May to assert Taiwan's sovereignty and view a newly renovated harbour that can take larger ships.

"Many countries' aircraft and ships are interfered with by relevant countries when passing through... Therefore, it is necessary to assess whether the president's aircraft's flight safety can be maintained during the 1,600 km (994 miles) flight. If the two problems cannot be resolved, it is not recommended that the president go to Taiping Island at this stage," said Tsai Ming-yen.

China has reclaimed land and built air bases and other military facilities on some of its islands including those close to Itu Aba, and regularly objects to US Navy ships and military aircraft operating nearby in what Washington calls freedom of navigation operations. Itu Aba comprises of a runway to take military re-supply flights from Taiwan, but is not as well guarded.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Taiwan apologises to India after its labour minister says 'will recruit migrants with similar skin colour'