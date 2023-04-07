'Until China shares all data on COVID origin, all hypotheses remained on table': WHO Chief

Follow us on Image Source : AP WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The World Health Organization chief has again insisted China share proper data on the origin of the COVID-19 virus and said until it shares relevant data, it remains a top mystery for the world.

Notably, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was addressing a press conference on the 75th foundation day of the WHO on Friday in Geneva, where he reiterated Beijing to share as much data as it can and added until that happened all hypotheses remained on the table.

WHO chief urges China to share data

"Without full access to the information that China has, all hypotheses are on the table. That's why we have been asking China to be cooperative on this," said the WHO chief.

Further, he expressed grave concerns if China failed to provide the data, it was nearly impossible to trace the origin of the lethal virus that killed over seven million across the world.

Multiple theories on the virus's origin

It is worth mentioning that the virus engulfed the whole world in 2020-- months after it was first reported in China's Wuhan province. Since then, a number of theories have been reported in the media, wherein the maximum reports declared the virus originated from China.

Meanwhile, many allege China has a big market for animals where mammals like bats and other spices have been sold in an open place. Multiple reports claimed that it had originated from the same region.

However, China, on several occasions, rejected the theories. A team from the World Health Organisation had also visited the site but it did not publish any concrete report against Beijing.

Earlier in February, the US Department of Energy reassessed the theory of lab leaks and reclaimed that the lethal virus leaked from a lab in China's Wuhan city in 2019. The US claimed that China did not make it public "deliberately", resulting in the killing of millions of people across the globe.

Also Read: 'Finding COVID-19's origins is moral imperative': WHO chief Tedros on 3 years of declaring 'pandemic

Latest World News