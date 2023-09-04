Canada: 2 killed, 6 injured after a shooting outside wedding ceremony in Ottawa

Follow us on Image Source : AP Two people were killed in a shooting outside a wedding in Ottawa

At least two persons were killed and six others were wounded followig a shooting outside the venue of a wedding ceremony of Canadian capital Ottawa, according to police. The incident took place on Saturday at the location of the wedding at a convention centre on Gibford Drive.

The deceased victims were identified by police as 26-year-old Said Mohamed Ali and 29-year-old Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, both of whom were from Toronto, CNN reported. An investigation has been launched in the incident.

According to the Ottawa Police Service, the shots were fired approximately before 10:30 pm (local time) on Saturday, after which police and first responders arrived at the site.

“All investigative angles are being explored. At this stage, there is no indication that this was a hate-motivated shooting," said the police in the statement.

No arrests have been made so far in the shooting case and the police have urged witnesses to testify as to what happened. Investigators are also looking for information from surveillance or dashcam footages from the people who may have been present at the site when the shooting took place.

"This violence is tragic and unacceptable. It is disturbing for our entire community. Police are reaching out to community leaders to ensure the families of the victims are supported," said the Ottawa police.

ALSO READ | Ahead of much-anticipated G20 Summit, Trudeau Govt abruptly halts India-Canada Trade Treaty talks

Latest World News