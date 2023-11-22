South Africa accuses Israel of war crimes, calls on BRICS to achieve 'lasting peace' in Gaza

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The virtual Extraordinary Joint Meeting of BRICS leaders and invited members.

Chairing a virtual extraordinary joint meeting of BRICS leaders and invited members, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday brought up the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, where he accused the Israeli side of war crimes and committing 'genocide' in the Gaza Strip.

"The actions by Israel are in clear violation of international law, including the UN Charter and the Geneva Convention, read together with its protocols,” Ramaphosa said, adding that in its attacks on civilians and by taking hostages, Hamas has also violated international law and must be held accountable for these actions," he said in the virtual meeting.

The meeting was attended by BRICS leaders with the exception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was represented by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Additionally, leaders of newly-inducted BRICS partners like Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Ethiopia also attended, along with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Ramaphosa's remarks came before a deal for a four-day truce was made between Israel and Hamas in exchange for the release of some hostages. He called for the deployment of a UN force in Palestine to monitor the prevention of hostilities and protect civilians.

In his sharp remarks, he urged the BRICS bloc as well as the international community for urgent action on ending the suffering of civilians in Gaza and establishing a just and peaceful resolution of the conflict, while also calling for the release of all hostages taken by Hamas.

"(But) the collective punishment of Palestinian civilians through the unlawful use of force by Israel is a war crime. The deliberate denial of medicine, fuel, food and water to the residents of Gaza is tantamount to genocide," he said.

"As an important voice of the Global South representing a large part of humanity, we believe that BRICS has a vital role in a widespread international effort to achieve a just and lasting peace...As South Africa, we call for, first, an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.

Second, the opening of humanitarian corridors so that aid and other basic services reach all those in need," further said the South African President.

India, China and Russia's statements on the Israel-Hamas war

In the BRICS virtual meet, EAM Jaishankar also noted that the war is causing tremendous human suffering in Gaza and welcomed the efforts of the international community towards a de-escalation of the conflict.

"Right now, there is an urgent need to ensure that humanitarian aid and relief effectively and safely reach the population of Gaza. It is also imperative that all hostages are released," he said.

The External Affairs Minister also highlighted that the immediate crisis was triggered by the unprecedented attack by Hamas on October 7 that claimed the lives of over 1,200 civilians and asserted that there should be no compromise with terrorism.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for the establishment of an "international peace conference" for the cessation of hostilities between the two warring parties. He said that the conference should work on an urgent 'just and sustainable' solution for Palestine, reported DW.

His Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin reiterated criticism of the United States by terming the conflict as a result of the failure of American diplomacy. "We call for the joint efforts of the international community aimed at de-escalating the situation, a ceasefire and finding a political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. And the BRICS states and countries of the region could play a key role in this work," Putin said.

In a joint statement, the BRICS leaders recalled their positions on a 'two-state solution' for the Palestinian problem and condemned over "acts of violence aimed at Palestinian and Israeli civilians", including war crimes and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The leaders also condemned forcible transfer and deportation of Palestinians and expressed concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and other occupied territories. They called for an immediate and sustained humanitarian truce leading to cessation of hostilities and also joined calls for the release of all captives.

South Africa's relations with Israel

The ongoing war strained relations between South Africa and Israel as the latter recalled its ambassador and withdrew all its diplomatic staff from the Jewish country. Now, the South African Parliament passed a resolution to sever diplomatic ties with Israel and closing the Israeli embassy until it stops its attack on Gaza, which was passed 248-91 in favour.

Israel also recalled its ambassador to South Africa Eliav Belotserkovsky, back “for consultations” after South Africa accused the country of committing a genocide in the Gaza Strip. A South African government minister also demanded the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by mid-December, reported The Times of Israel.

(with inputs from agencies)

