Swami Ramdev LIVE: Healthy Diwali with yoga

New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2020 8:15 IST
  • Nov 14, 2020 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Devotees take holy dip in 'Sarovar' at Golden Temple

    Punjab: Devotees take holy dip in 'Sarovar' at Golden Temple in Amritsar

  • Nov 14, 2020 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Fire at shop in Tamil Nadu

    Tamil Nadu: Fire broke out at a shop in Navabathkana area of Madurai late last night

  • Nov 14, 2020 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Odisha coronavirus case tally

    At least 1,018 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, raising the tally to 3,07,004 on Friday, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 1,495, a health department official said.

    Of the 1,018 new cases, 585 were reported from various quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing.

  • Nov 14, 2020 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Delhi pollution: Visuals

    Delhi: Smog engulfs parts of the national capital; visuals from near Dhaula Kuan and Moti Bagh.  

    Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 328 in IGI Airport area and 354  in RK Puram, both in 'very poor' category as Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

     

  • Nov 14, 2020 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP govt website crashes

    An Uttar Pradesh government website created to enable people to light an earthen lamp digitally amid the Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Friday evening crashed due to high participation in the digital event

  • Nov 14, 2020 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Delhi pollution data today

    Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 424 (severe) in Anand Vihar, at 328 (very poor) in IGI Airport area, 400 (very poor) in ITO, and 354 (very poor) in RK Puram, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data

  • Nov 14, 2020 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi extends Diwali wishes

    Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

  • Nov 14, 2020 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Trump on COVID vaccine availability

    Trump says Covid vaccine will be available to Americans by April

