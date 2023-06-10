Boris Johnson resigns: UK's Ex-PM quits Parliament with immediate effect | DEETS

Follow us on Image Source : AP Boris Johnson resigns

Boris Johnson resigns: In a shocking move, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday aghast the nation by abruptly quitting as a member of the parliament. As per reports, his move came in response after he was told by a parliamentary committee that he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament over lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street during his premiership. Johnson, was under investigation by a parliamentary inquiry looking into 'party gate' matter.

Johnson accused Commons inquiry of attempting to "drive me out"

On Friday, Johnson (58) received a confidential letter from the MP-led privileges Committee over the crucial matter. He accused the Commons inquiry of attempting to "drive me out".

In a statement, he said: "They have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons." After receiving a copy of the yet-to-be-published report on early Friday, he claimed it was "riddled with inaccuracies and reeks of prejudice".

He had admitted to misleading the Parliament

Johnson has admitted to misleading the Parliament but denied doing it on purpose. He had claimed that social distancing at the gatherings in Downing Street during COVID lockdowns was not "perfect.' However, he had called them "essential" work events and claimed that they were allowed.

Announcing he would step down, Johnson issued a lengthy statement in which he said: "I did not lie, and I believe that in their hearts the committee knows it." "They know perfectly well that when I spoke in the Commons I was saying what I believed sincerely to be true and what I had been briefed to say, like any other minister," he said. Johnson said he corrected the record as soon as possible, and claimed committee members "know that".

Johnson on Rishi Sunak

He said the "current prime minister and then occupant of the same building, Rishi Sunak" also believed they were "working lawfully together".

Johnson condemned the committee as a "kangaroo court", and claimed that its "purpose from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts".

(with inputs from AP)

ALSO READ | BBC chairman Richard Sharp quits amid outrage over role in loan to former UK PM Boris Johnson

ALSO READ | Former UK PM Boris Johnson's brother resigns as director of Adani linked firm

Latest World News