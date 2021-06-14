Biden congratulates new Israel PM Naftali Bennett

Image Source : AP U.S. President Joe Biden has congratulated Israel's incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

U.S. President Joe Biden has congratulated Israel's incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, saying he looks forward to working “to strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship” between the two nations.

In a statement released by the White House, Biden said that “Israel has no better friend than the United States,” and that “the United States remains unwavering in its support for Israel's security.”

