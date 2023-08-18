Belarus President threatens using nuclear weapons against 'foreign aggression' amid tensions with NATO states

Follow us on Image Source : AP Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has threatened to use the nuclear weapons provided by Russia in case of any 'foreign aggression', amid tensions with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) member-countries.

Russia has used Belarus as a launch-pad since last year in its ongoing invasion in Ukraine by holding joint military drills and supplying nuclear weapons for 'deterrence'. The partnership has fuelled concerns that Belarusian troops could join Russian forces in the war against Ukraine, CNN reported.

In an interview with state media, Lukashenko asserted that Minsk would "never get involved" in the war, unless Ukrainian forces crossed its borders, but vowed to keep helping Russia as it is a crucial ally.

Will respond with everything we have: Lukashenko

He warned that if Belarus would immediately responsible with "everything we have" - including the use of nuclear weapons - if neighbouring NATO countries like Poland, Lithuania and Latvia provokes Minsk. The NATO countries have expressed grave concern over the presence of Wagner forces, previously involved in a mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the border areas of Belarus.

"We didn’t bring nuclear weapons here in order to scare someone. Yes, nuclear weapons represent a strong deterring factor. But these are tactical nuclear weapons, not strategic ones. This is why we will use them immediately once aggression is launched against us," said Lukashenko.

It has not yet confirmed how much of Russia's nuclear arsenal has been provided to Belarus. Senior officials from the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) said that it is unlikely that Lukashenko would have any control over the arsenal and that it would controlled entirely by Russia.

Lukahenko's comments come as three NATO member-countries - Poland, Lithuania and Latvia - are increasing border controls after thousands of Wagner mercenaries arrived in Belarus after the failed mutiny against Putin. Poland has deployed thousands of troops to its border with Belarus amid heightened tensions to deter an attack from the side of Minsk.

Most recently, Lithuania decided to temporarily close two of its six points with the Russian ally later this week amid fears over the presence of Wagner mercenaries. Belarus slammed Lithuania's decision, calling it an "unconstructive and unfriendly step" while dismissing the concerns over Wagner troops.

Additionally, the neighbouring country of Latvia has also mobilised additional border guards to strengthen border protection, as per local reports.

Moreover, all three countries have detected illegal migrants trying to cross the border from the Belarusian state to enter their countries, blaming Lukashenko for launching a 'hybrid warfare' by deliberately organising the flow of illegal immigrants.

Lukashenko on Russia and Ukraine

The Belarusian President on Thursday dismissed reports that Putin was weakened by the failed mutiny by Wagner troops. "Putin is now more mobilized, more cunning, and wiser. Our adversaries need to know it. Nobody will overthrow Putin today," he said.

He also said that Moscow would never give up the Crimean territory that was annexed by Russian forces in 2014, as the war between Russia and Ukraine has stretched for over 18 months. "It won’t happen. I doubt for now that some agreement can be reached here, in the east. But Russia is ready to discuss any topic. I know it for sure," Lukashenko added.

He also blamed the US for pushing Ukrainians away from possible negotiations, which he insisted have to start without any preliminary conditions.

China promises to boost military cooperation with Russian ally Belarus despite objection from Western nations

