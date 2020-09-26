Image Source : PTI Bangladesh ports warned against continued rains

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has asked the maritime ports to continue with the Local Cautionary Signal No. 3 as strong monsoon persists over the North Bay of Bengal, the media reported. Deep convection is taking place while squally weather may affect the ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas, bdnews24 quoted the Met Office as saying on Friday.

It advised all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

They were also advised against venturing into the deep sea.

Rains in different parts of the country, including Dhaka, continued on Friday, which have caused rivers to flow above the danger level at four points.

In Saturday's forecast, the Met Office said light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places of the country.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage