Australian PM slams China-controlled Hong Kong administration for targeting pro-democracy activists

Follow us on Image Source : AP Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese criticised Hong Kong for targeting pro-democracy activists.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday slammed the pro-Beijing administration in Hong Kong for targeting two pro-democracy activists living in the country. He said that his government was disappointed and concerned over the actions of the Hong Kong authorities issuing warrants against activists Kevin Yam and Ted Hui.

This comes after Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee strongly asserted on Tuesday that eight pro-democracy activists who are living in other countries will be pursued for life in connection with alleged national security offenses, AP reported. Lee is known for taking a hardline stance against pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Chief Executive also offered a reward of 1 million Hong Kong dollars for information leading to the capture of the activists. These activists are former pro-democracy lawmakers Nathan Law, Ted Hui and Dennis Kwok, advocate Kevin Yam, unionist Mung Siu-tat and activists Finn Lau, Anna Kwok and Elmer Yuen.

“I am of course disappointed. I've said we'll cooperate with China where we can. But we will disagree where we must. And we do disagree with China with these actions,” Albanese told in an interaction with media.

The Australian Prime Minister also spoke against Australian journalist Cheng Lei's detention in Beijing, saying she was being held without proper process. Cheng has been detained in a Chinese prison since 2020 and stood trial last year without any verdict in sight.

"We continue to advocate for the interests of Australia. We'll continue to do so. We will disagree where we must. We will engage in our national interest. And this decision overnight is an example of where Australia and China do have different approaches to these issues. And we'll stand up for our values," he said.

The national security law was imposed in Hong Kong by Beijing in 2020, outlawing subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. The move was seen as further curtailing dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city since massive protests over the law in 2019. More than 260 pro-democracy figures have been arrested under the national security law.

(with AP inputs)

ALSO READ | 'Level 3 - Reconsider Travel': US warns citizens against China travel, cites ‘risk of wrongful detentions’

Latest World News