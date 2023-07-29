Australian military helicopter crashes during joint military exercise with US, 4 crew members missing

Follow us on Image Source : AP The Australian MRH-90 Taipan military helicopter

Four aircrew members went missing after an Australian military helicopter crashed into the ocean near the Queensland state coast during joint a military drill with the United States, according to officials.

The MRH-90 Taipan helicopter crashed near the Hamilton Island at about 10:30 pm on Friday, said Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles. Officials said that a search operation is underway to locate the crew and their families have been informed, AP reported.

A rescue helicopter was reported spotting debris near Dent Island in the Whitsunday Islands group on Saturday morning.

The military helicopter was taking part in Talisman Sabre, a biennial US-Australian military drill largely based in Queensland, involving more than 13 nations and over 30,000 military personnel this year.

According to Marles, the Taipan was taking part in a mission that involved a second helicopter, which immediately started a search and rescue operation. "Defense exercises, which are so necessary for the readiness of our defense force, are serious. They carry risk," he added.

"Our focus at the moment is finding our people and supporting their families and the rest of our team. This is indeed a terrible moment," said Defense Force Chief General Angus Campbell.

Earlier in March, an Australian Taipan had crashed into the sea off the New South Wales state coast during a nighttime counterterrorism training exercise. All 10 passengers and crew members were rescued.

The accident came at a time when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Australia for bilateral meeting.

