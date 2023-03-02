Follow us on Image Source : PIB Australian Education Minister says NEP will help India become greatest economic superpower

National Education Policy: Jason Clare, the Australian Education Minister, Wednesday stated that India’s National Education Policy (NEP) has the potential to transform the country and set it on the path to becoming one of the world's leading economic superpowers. He is leading a delegation of Australian higher education leaders on a visit to India, aimed at promoting institutional partnerships and collaborations between the two nations.

Clare made the remarks while attending a program at Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi University. He further stated that the NEP would equip the younger generation of India with skills that would be beneficial for their future, and eliminate the social gaps in participation, access, and learning outcomes in school education.

As part of the visit, India and Australia will sign an agreement on mutual recognition of university degrees, making it easier for students studying in one country to get their degrees recognised in the other. Additionally, 10 agreements will be signed between Indian and Australian universities to strengthen the partnership, moving from providing courses to establishing campuses.

The NEP 2020 is the first new education policy introduced in India in the 21st century, replacing the National Policy on Education, 1986, which was last modified in 1992. The NEP 2020 seeks to introduce and implement changes across all levels of education in India, including the way in which education is approached and how educators are trained. The government aims to achieve a 100 percent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GEER) or zero school dropouts by 2030 under this new policy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party promised a new education policy during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, which led to the introduction of the NEP 2020.

