Afghanistan: 14 dead in blast near Kabul mosque

The blast took place near the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque which, in 2020, was struck by a bomb that killed two people, including the mosque's prayer leader.

Sri Lasya Kabul Published on: September 23, 2022 17:24 IST
Mosques have previously been a target for attacks.

Afghanistan: At least 14 people were declared dead in an explosion that went off near a mosque in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Friday, local media reported. A column of black smoke rose into the sky and shots rang out several minutes after the blast in the city's diplomatic quarter.​

Interior Minister spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said the blast went off on the main road near the mosque. He said the cause was under investigation. Take said police teams were at the site and that an investigation was underway.

