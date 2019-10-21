Image Source : PTI 12 sentenced to death for killing law chamber clerk in Bangladesh over land dispute

Twelve people were sentenced to death by a fast track court in Bangladesh on Monday for killing a law chamber clerk with a spear over a land dispute in 2015, according to media reports.

Mubarak Hossain Bhuiyan was killed on October 22, 2015 in Bajitpur over the issue of constructing a room for an organisation for the disabled.

According to the prosecution, Bhuiyan, an assistant of a lawyer of Dhaka session judge court, was killed by the convicts following enmity over the ownership of a piece of land in Bajitpur upazila of Kishoreganj.

Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-3 Judge Monir Kamal announced the verdict on Monday, sentencing 12 people to death, two others to one year imprisonment each. The judge also acquitted one person, Prothom Alo newspaper reported.

At least four among the 12 convicts sentenced to death are absconding. The court fined each of them Taka 20,000 (USD 236). Later, victim's brother filed a case against 15 people.

The investigation officer in the case submitted a charge sheet against 15 people on 2 January, 2017. After examining the records and 31 witnesses, the judge handed down the verdict. The trial of a minor named in the case was shifted to the juvenile justice court, BDNews24.com reported.